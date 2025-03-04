Akhtar Iqbal Dar invites Sher Afzal Marwat to PTI-N

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Nazriati (PTI-N) Akhtar Iqbal Dar extended an invitation for Sher Afzal Marwat to join his party, advising him to pursue politics within PTI-N.

Akhtar Iqbal Dar stated that within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a dictator does not tolerate anyone else’s popularity. He described the founder of PTI as an ungrateful, self-centred, and opportunistic person.

He further mentioned that history shows the founder of PTI has always used people for his own benefit and discarded them like tissue paper once their utility was over. A person who considers himself the all-knowing cannot tolerate anyone within his party.

While PTI claims to be a democratic party, in reality, the founder’s dictatorship prevails.

Chairman of PTI-N, Akhtar Iqbal Dar, added that in PTI, no one can refuse the founder’s commands. He highlighted a long list of individuals who were humiliated and expelled from the party. He encouraged Sher Afzal Marwat to join PTI-N and raise the voice of truth.

Previously, Sher Afzal Marwat publicly addressed his expulsion from PTI.

His removal, which was executed under the orders of PTI founder Imran Khan, has stirred political waves within the party and beyond.

In a long social media post, Marwat expressed deep disappointment over his expulsion, emphasising his unwavering loyalty to PTI and Imran Khan’s leadership.

He mentioned that the decision appeared to be influenced by individuals who never accepted him within the party but reassured his supporters that he had never been involved in personal disputes or internal factionalism.

Instead, he always stood by the vision of Imran Khan, prioritising the party’s unity over personal conflicts.

Marwat acknowledged the difficulties faced by Imran Khan, including limited access to information and the presence of certain individuals whose actions were detrimental to the party’s interests.