Shiraz denies role in Mustafa Amir murder, claims police coercion

KARACHI: Shiraz, a key suspect and close associate of Armaghan in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has alleged that police pressured him to confess to the crime in exchange for a lighter sentence.

During a hearing at the Karachi Judicial Magistrate South, Shiraz told the court that he was not involved in the murder but was an eyewitness to it. “I saw Armaghan brutally murder Mustafa Amir, but I was helpless at the time,” he stated. Despite police efforts to extract a confession from him, Shiraz maintained his innocence.

The court, taking note of his statement, rejected the investigation officer’s request to record Shiraz’s confessional statement.

Meanwhile, the case has taken another turn with actor Sajid Hasan strongly criticizing police actions. He accused law enforcement officials of coercing his son, Sahir Hasan, into providing a false confession under duress. Sajid Hasan described this as a “well-planned conspiracy,” claiming his son had been taken hostage to fabricate a statement aligning with the police’s narrative.

Speaking at a press conference, Sajid Hasan alleged that Sahir was physically abused in custody to force him into making a statement dictated by the police. He also questioned the pattern of repeated targeting of his family, raising suspicions of a larger conspiracy behind the case.

As the investigation continues, both Shiraz and Sahir Hasan’s statements have cast further doubts over the police’s handling of the case, prompting calls for a transparent and impartial inquiry.