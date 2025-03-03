Shakira Cancels Santiago Show, Says Decision Was ‘Beyond My Control’

Shakira has postponed her third concert, announcing the cancellation of her Santiago, Chile performance due to safety concerns and reasons “beyond her control.”

The 48-year-old singer took to Instagram to share the news, expressing deep disappointment over the decision. “I am heartbroken that I cannot sing for you today for reasons beyond my control,” she wrote in Spanish, emphasizing that she prioritizes the safety of her team and fans.

The artist posted the following message in Spanish on Twitter.

Here is the English translation of her message to fans:



Originally scheduled to perform at Estadio Nacional on March 2, Shakira assured her followers that the show would be rescheduled. This marks her third postponement, following the cancellation of her February 16 concert in Lima, Peru, and her February 24 show in Medellín, Colombia. Despite the setbacks, she reassured fa