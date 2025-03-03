Shadab Khan Rumored To Take Over Amid Major Pakistan Cricket Team Overhaul

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is considering a major restructuring of the national team following their disappointing performance in the 2025 Champions Trophy, The News reported Monday.

As part of the overhaul, sources indicate captain Mohammad Rizwan may be rested, with all-rounder Shadab Khan emerging as a potential replacement. The team, which entered the tournament as defending champions, failed to secure a single win, suffering losses to New Zealand and India while their match against Bangladesh was washed out.

Additionally, former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq is expected to take over as head coach after discussions with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Several senior players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman, may be dropped, with new faces such as Mohammad Haris, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Zaman Khan likely to be included.

Naqvi recently met with selectors at the National Cricket Academy, urging them to adopt a long-term vision for team development. The PCB is expected to make an official announcement soon, with some senior players reportedly considering a break from international cricket to avoid being dropped.