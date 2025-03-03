Selena Gomez’s Tense Moment With Karla Sofía Gascón At Oscars Sparks Online Frenzy

Selena Gomez and Karla Sofía Gascón’s brief but visibly tense interaction at the 2025 Oscars has gone viral, fueling speculation amid controversy over resurfaced social media posts.

The Emilia Pérez co-stars exchanged a quick kiss on the cheek while greeting each other in the audience, but fans immediately dissected the moment, turning it into viral memes. The exchange came after Gascón, the first trans woman nominated for Best Actress, faced backlash over resurfaced tweets containing inflammatory remarks about Islam, Black Lives Matter, and even Gomez herself.

Gascón had largely avoided the awards circuit amid the controversy, making her unexpected Oscars appearance even more scrutinized. The tension extended beyond Gomez, as host Conan O’Brien took jabs at Gascón’s online history during his monologue, drawing nervous laughter from the crowd.

The backlash against Gascón escalated last month when writer Sarah Hagi uncovered past tweets where she made xenophobic comments about Muslims in Spain, dismissed George Floyd’s death, and insulted Gomez. Many fans questioned why Gomez interacted with Gas