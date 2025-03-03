Rain, snowfall hit Punjab, KP, and AJK, turning weather cold again

ISLAMABAD: Heavy rain and snowfall lashed various parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) from Sunday night into Monday morning, significantly dropping temperatures and intensifying cold conditions.

In Punjab, widespread rain was reported from Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Burewala, Vehari, Layyah, Nowshera Virkan, Talagang, Pattoki, Sher Garh, Sarai Mughal, Renala Khurd, Kharian, Manawala, Muridke, and Sarai Alamgir, among other areas.

In Narowal and its surroundings, the rainfall was accompanied by a cool breeze, further decreasing temperatures. Sunday’s sunshine had temporarily brought warmth to the region, but the Monday downpour reversed the trend, bringing back winter chills.

Intermittent rain also impacted the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, increasing the cold in the air. Rainfall recorded in different parts of Rawalpindi included 3 millimeters in Rawalpindi Kutchehry, while Bogra, Golra, and Shamsabad received 2 millimeters each.

Similarly, showers hit various districts of KP, with Haripur and its outskirts experiencing intermittent rainfall. The sudden change in weather led to power outages across multiple areas, causing inconvenience to residents, especially those relying on the internet.

The impact of the rain was further aggravated by disruptions in gas supply, which either stopped entirely or was insufficient for cooking, particularly affecting households during Sehri preparations. Meteorological data recorded 66% humidity levels in the morning, with temperatures expected to reach a maximum of 13°C and a minimum of 9°C in affected areas.

The cold spell was even more severe in upper KP, as heavy snowfall blanketed Kaghan, Shogran, and Naran, making conditions extremely harsh. Swat and its surrounding regions continued to receive persistent rainfall, with snow covering the higher-altitude areas.

While the rain and snowfall intensified winter conditions, they also caused urban flooding in low-lying areas, alongside electricity outages, adding to the difficulties faced by residents.