PTI claims Imran Khan confined in solitary confinement, denied legal rights

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the government of keeping former Prime Minister Imran Khan in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail, claiming he is being held in a death cell under severe restrictions.

During a press conference, PTI’s Central Information Secretary, Sheikh Waqas, stated that Imran Khan has been denied access to visitors, including political allies and family members, in violation of legal rights. He alleged that despite court orders allowing six individuals to meet Khan, the authorities have refused to comply.

“The courts’ orders are being disregarded. Even Imran Khan’s wife has been denied meetings with him twice, and no explanation is being given,” Waqas said. He further added that PTI has filed a contempt of court petition, but even after legal intervention, access to Khan remains blocked. He highlighted that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was also denied permission to visit the former premier.

Waqas expressed concerns over Imran Khan’s ability to consult with his lawyers amid numerous legal battles, stating that he is not even allowed to sign power of attorney papers. He also raised alarm over the jail authorities’ refusal to allow Khan’s medical consultations with his personal doctor, sparking fears for his health.

In addition to these restrictions, PTI leaders revealed that books and newspapers were being withheld from Khan, further isolating him from external communication.

Sheikh Waqas also criticized the federal government’s Ramadan relief package, contrasting it with PTI’s previous Ehsaas programme. He claimed that while PTI’s government provided Rs. 15,000 per family, the current administration is offering only Rs. 5,000, despite the economic hardship faced by citizens.

Calling the government’s actions a blatant misuse of power, Waqas warned that such oppressive measures would not break Imran Khan’s resolve and vowed that PTI would continue its struggle against what he described as political victimization.