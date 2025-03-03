Prince William ‘Furious’ With Meghan Markle Over Her Latest Bold Move

Meghan Markle has reportedly left Prince William “furious” once again, this time over her fashion choices that appear to mirror those of the late Princess Diana.

According to New Idea, royal insiders claim that while Meghan and Prince Harry’s actions have previously strained ties with the royal family, her apparent imitation of Diana’s style has struck a nerve with William. “He is sensitive about anything involving his mother and just wishes Meghan would leave Diana’s memory alone,” a source alleged.

The Daily Express noted that Meghan has been recreating Diana’s signature looks since 2012, despite previously claiming she knew little about the royal family before marrying Harry. Most recently, she was seen wearing a Northwestern University sweater, similar to one Diana received in 1995 after raising over $1 million for a cancer center, fueling further comparisons.