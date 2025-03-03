PPP to convene core committee meeting on coalition strains with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership has decided to convene the party’s core committee in the coming days to review the overall political situation in the country, particularly the state of its coalition with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

The meeting, which will be chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is expected to focus on the party’s working relations with PML-N, negotiations with the government, and the status of PPP’s demands. Sources within the party indicate that the leadership is deeply concerned over what it perceives as being consistently sidelined in key decision-making processes.

PPP insiders claim that the party is increasingly frustrated by the lack of consultation on significant national matters.

One of the major issues currently straining ties between the two coalition partners is the government’s decision to construct a link canal from the Indus River—a move that has raised serious concerns within PPP ranks. Sources suggest that the party is prepared to explore all possible options to oppose the project.

The PPP has also been vocal about its dissatisfaction with governance matters, including the government’s privatization policy.

The party core committee is expected to conduct a detailed review of the PML-N government’s performance and assess whether its grievances are being addressed. Additionally, the committee will receive a briefing on President Asif Ali Zardari’s recent visit to Punjab, where he met various political figures.

Tensions between the PPP and PML-N have been building for months, with PPP lawmakers repeatedly expressing concerns over being neglected in the decision-making process at both the provincial and federal levels. The recent canal issue has only exacerbated the already fragile relations between the two parties.

Last month, PPP spokesperson Shazia Marri publicly criticized the government for failing to consult the party on key decisions, including the establishment of the Pakistan Maritime and Seaport Authority. She warned that the coalition government’s survival was dependent on PPP’s support and that the government would collapse if the party withdrew its backing.

In response, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal downplayed the friction, stating that differences in coalition governments are normal and do not necessarily indicate a major problem.

Speaking at a press conference in Karachi alongside Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Iqbal remarked, “These problems happen even in a household—between siblings, between husband and wife—but it does not mean there is a crisis.” He further emphasized that while PPP and PML-N have distinct ideologies, they share a common vision for Pakistan’s progress.

Despite these reassurances, tensions persist. A recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Asif Ali Zardari, which aimed to resolve the growing mistrust, reportedly failed to bridge the gap between the two parties. Even after the high-level talks, PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwalla lamented that directives issued by the Presidency were not being implemented by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Adding to the rift, PPP lawmakers have staged protests in parliament, including a walkout over the absence of federal ministers. Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has also voiced his displeasure over internet restrictions imposed by the government, criticizing them as an attempt at censorship.

Despite the increasing tensions, political analysts believe that the alliance between the two parties is likely to endure, primarily due to their shared opposition to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan. Observers suggest that the establishment, which played a crucial role in forming the coalition, is working to maintain the partnership.

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui recently stated that PPP is unlikely to withdraw from the government, arguing that the party does not want to steer the country into another political crisis. However, given the growing dissatisfaction within PPP ranks, there remains speculation over whether the party will take a more confrontational approach in the coming weeks.

The upcoming PPP core committee meeting is expected to be a decisive moment in shaping the future of the coalition, with the party weighing its next steps carefully.