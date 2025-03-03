NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz, Bilawal Bhutto’s crucial meeting postponed to Tuesday

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The highly anticipated meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, originally scheduled for Monday, has been postponed to Tuesday due to the prime minister’s busy schedule.

According to sources, Bilawal Bhutto, who was expected to arrive in Islamabad today, will now reach the capital city tomorrow. The meeting, set to take place at the Prime Minister’s House, will now be held a day later.

Meanwhile, the PPP leadership has decided to convene a core committee meeting, presided over by Bilawal Bhutto, to deliberate on the current political landscape. Party insiders reveal that discussions will focus on PPP’s working relationship with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the status of the party’s demands from the federal government.

The committee will also evaluate the progress of negotiations with the PML-N leadership and review the party’s stance on key issues affecting the coalition government.

Previous article
The age of Neo-nationalism
Next article
A moment of relief, but the battle is far from over
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Trump expels Zelensky from the White House

Donald Trump has redefined diplomatic norms by shifting high-level discussions from closed-door negotiations to public confrontations. His treatment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in...

The easy way out

Tom Cruise’s ‘Lonely’ Life Amid Obsession With Cosmetic Surgery Exposed

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.