NATIONAL

PM expresses satisfaction at continuous decrease in inflation

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Monday expressed satisfaction at the continuous decrease in inflation related to consumer price index.
In a statement, he said the present government was completing its one year and on this occasion it was a very good news.
He said it was matter of great satisfaction that the rate of inflation dropped to 1.5 percent in February, 2025 which was the lowest rate of inflation since September 2015.
The rate of inflation from July 2024 to February 2025 was 5.9 percent while in the last financial year during the same period inflation was at 28 percent, and this showed a remarkable decrease, he added.
The prime minister said due to the magnificent government’s economic team efforts, the economic indicators were improving with every passing day.
The continuous improvement in the economy was the result of diligent teamwork, he continued.
The prime minister said all the institutions were working together for the betterment of economy and for promoting business and investment.
He noted that the improvement in macroeconomic conditions had started to benefit the people.
The prime minister was hopeful that inflation would come down further. He said it was top priority of the government to provide essential items to the people at low rates.
Previous article
King Charles’ Future Uncertain As Cancer Battle Takes Its Toll Amid Abdication Rumors
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

HEADLINES

Hailey Bieber Channels Vintage Elegance At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Hailey Bieber turned heads at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, wearing a stunning black strapless Saint Laurent gown with...

Govt sacrificed its politics for ‘greater good of state’: Tarar

NA body approves Zakat and Ushr Bill

Saudi Arabia invests $30m in flying car manufacturing

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.