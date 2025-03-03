Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash Over ‘Disrespectful’ Oscars Exchange With Elton John

Kylie Jenner is facing backlash for her behavior at the 2025 Academy Awards after she remained seated while being introduced to music icon Sir Elton John by her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.

During a commercial break inside the Dolby Theatre, Chalamet, 29, was seen warmly greeting Elton John before introducing him to Jenner, 27. Instead of standing, Jenner extended her hand while remaining seated, prompting Elton to kiss it. The exchange, which quickly circulated online, sparked criticism from viewers who deemed it disrespectful.

Social media erupted with reactions, with one user commenting, “I mean, it’s Sir Elton John, but really, you should stand up when being introduced to anyone!” Another added, “Money can’t buy manners or respect.” Many agreed that standing when meeting someone, regardless of their status, is basic etiquette.

Meanwhile, Chalamet also made headlines for his reaction to losing the Best Actor award to Adrien Brody.

The A Complete Unknown star, who had previously won the SAG Award, maintained his composure, offering a muted “Yeah” and clapping in support. Body language expert Judi James noted that while Chalamet showed no visible disappointment, his restrained reaction hinted at his ambition and competitive nature.