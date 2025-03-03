KP government claims top performance, challenges Punjab leadership

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has declared its one-year performance superior to that of other provinces, with spokesperson Barrister Saif claiming significant development milestones under Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s leadership.

Barrister Saif criticized Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, accusing her of prioritizing media appearances over real governance. He stated that while Maryam Nawaz’s focus remains on publicizing 150 photographs in newspapers, KP has documented 625 development projects in its performance report, published as a book outlining 25 major initiatives across 25 sectors.

Chief Minister Gandapur reaffirmed his administration’s success, highlighting a 55% surge in provincial income and the full-scale implementation of the Health Card Plus scheme. He also claimed KP had met IMF economic targets—an achievement he asserts no other province has accomplished.

Taking aim at Punjab, Gandapur dismissed its performance, declaring, “Punjab’s performance is not even one percent of ours.” He openly challenged Punjab’s Chief Minister to a debate comparing provincial achievements.

Gandapur emphasized KP’s Rs 176 billion budget surplus and its ongoing public welfare programs, including free laptop distribution, life insurance coverage, and Rs 200,000 financial aid for 4,000 underprivileged girls to support marriage expenses.

Calling on Punjab’s leadership to match KP’s economic and welfare initiatives, Gandapur urged them to increase revenue and expand social benefits, including free healthcare and student support programs. He concluded by challenging Punjab to replicate KP’s governance model in both economic and public welfare domains.