King Charles To Hold Another Critical Meeting After Hosting Ukraine’s Zelensky

By Web Desk

King Charles is set to hold another key meeting on Monday, a day after hosting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at Sandringham House.

According to AFP, the monarch will meet Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has expressed concerns about defending Canada’s sovereignty. The meeting follows controversial remarks by former US President Donald Trump, who suggested Canada should become the 51st US state, sparking outrage among Canadian officials.

Trudeau, who is in London for a Ukraine summit, stated that he intends to discuss issues of national importance with King Charles, emphasizing that “nothing is more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and independence.” Meanwhile, Buckingham Palace shared a photo of the King’s meeting with Zelensky, highlighting the monarch’s ongoing diplomatic engagements.

