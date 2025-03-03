Entertainment

Justin Bieber Celebrates 31st Birthday With Hailey Bieber Amid Separation Rumors

By Web Desk

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated his 31st birthday with a heartfelt moment, sealing the occasion with a sweet kiss.

On Sunday, March 2, Justin shared an Instagram Story featuring Hailey, 28, presenting him with a homemade birthday cake decorated with candles. Beaming with joy, Justin leaned in for a kiss while Hailey held onto the cake, marking the intimate celebration.

Justin, who turned 31 on March 1, reposted the clip multiple times, originally filmed by his friend Eddie Benjamin. Hailey also shared glimpses of the celebration, including a cozy moment of the couple embracing in front of “Happy Birthday” balloons.

The couple, who renewed their vows in May 2024 and welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber three months later, have faced recent speculation about Justin’s well-being. However, sources insist he is “happier than he’s been in a long time,” shutting down rumors of personal struggles.

Web Desk

