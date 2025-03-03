Imran Khan Held In Solitary Confinement, Denied Legal And Family Visits: PTI

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has accused the government of holding former Prime Minister Imran Khan in solitary confinement at Adiala Jail, claiming he is being kept in the prison’s death cell and denied visits from family and legal counsel.

During a press conference, PTI’s Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas alleged that despite a court ruling allowing six individuals to meet Khan, authorities have blocked all visits. “Even his wife has been denied meetings twice with no explanation,” Waqas stated, adding that a contempt of court petition has been filed.

Waqas also claimed that Khan has been denied medical consultations, access to legal documents, books, and newspapers, further restricting his ability to prepare for his legal cases. He warned that these actions could force PTI into protest.

Additionally, he criticized the federal government’s Ramadan relief package, comparing it unfavorably to PTI’s past welfare programs. He urged the government to allocate funds for public relief rather than political promotion and warned against the misuse of authority for political gain.