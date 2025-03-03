Hailey Bieber Channels Vintage Elegance At Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Hailey Bieber turned heads at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 2, wearing a stunning black strapless Saint Laurent gown with oversized statement bows, a nod to the brand’s 1987 couture collection.

The 28-year-old model and Rhode founder embodied classic Hollywood glamour, styling her brunette hair in soft waves and opting for subtle makeup paired with diamond earrings. While her husband, Justin Bieber, did not attend, Hailey effortlessly commanded attention on her own at the star-studded event held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

A Night Of Solo Glam After Justin’s Birthday Celebration

Hailey’s red carpet moment came just a day after celebrating Justin’s 31st birthday on March 1. The couple, who welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber six months ago, shared intimate birthday tributes on Instagram. Hailey posted a cozy snap of herself hugging Justin, while the singer shared a rare look at their life as parents, featuring a heartwarming photo of him lifting their baby boy.

Hailey’s Ongoing Relationship With Saint Laurent

This isn’t the first time Hailey has made a statement in Saint Laurent. At last year’s pre-Oscar event hosted by the luxury brand, she opted for an all-black power suit with a plunging neckline, accessorizing with dark red pointed heels. Her presence at the exclusive event, which honored Oppenheimer for its record-breaking Academy Award nominations, solidified her as a fashion icon within high-fashion circles.

She first attended Saint Laurent’s pre-Oscars party in 2022, rubbing shoulders with A-list attendees like Zendaya, Joe Keery, and Andie MacDowell. Her association with the brand continues to grow, positioning her as one of the label’s most recognizable muses.

Rhode’s Success And A Versace-Inspired Campaign

Beyond fashion, Hailey has been focused on expanding her Rhode beauty brand. Earlier this month, she celebrated the highly anticipated Rhode pop-up in Los Angeles, which showcased the brand’s core skincare line, pocket blushes, and the newly launched Peptide Lip Shape.

For the event, she wore a curve-hugging leather minidress with a low scoop neckline, paired with sheer tights, strappy heels, and her signature sleek middle-parted hair. The pop-up’s success further cemented her influence in the beauty industry.

Her latest Rhode campaign drew attention for its nostalgic nod to a ‘90s Versace ad, featuring Canadian pop star Tate McRae alongside models Yoon Bae, Anyier Anei, and Mahi Kabra. Fashion icon Claudia Schiffer even acknowledged the recreation, sharing a side-by-side comparison of the original Versace shoot and the Rhode campaign, celebrating the modern take on a legendary fashion moment.

A Year Of Fashion, Beauty, And Growing Influence

From walking the Vanity Fair red carpet in vintage Saint Laurent to expanding her Rhode empire, Hailey Bieber continues to cement her status as a force in both the fashion and beauty industries. With a growing presence in high fashion and a thriving beauty brand, she remains one of the most influential figures in Hollywood today.