Govt sacrificed its politics for ‘greater good of state’: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information Attaullah Tarar has stated that the government had sacrificed its political interests for the greater good of the state. He made these remarks during a press conference in Islamabad on Monday.

“We have sacrificed our politics for the state,” he said, adding that decisions made under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were in the best interest of the country. He also revealed that the PM would present the full facts to the nation on Tuesday.

Marking one year since the formation of the current coalition government, Tarar emphasised the improvements in the country’s economic indicators. “Today, inflation has reached the lowest level of 1.5%. Nine years and five months ago, in September 2015, inflation was at 1.3%,” he highlighted.

He also pointed out that there had been a reduction in interest rates, a positive shift in the stock market, and overall improvements in Pakistan’s economic landscape.

“During the PTI government, Pakistan was isolated internationally. But now, under Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the country is receiving positive international attention,” he added. He cited the PM’s recent visit to Uzbekistan, where Pakistan’s flag was prominently displayed.

Tarar also spoke about the growing confidence of foreign investors in Pakistan, with countries such as Azerbaijan pledging significant investments. “The President of Azerbaijan has committed to investing $2 billion in Pakistan, and Uzbekistan has recognised Pakistan’s unique global position,” he said.

In his address, the information minister stressed that the improvement in the country’s economy was due to hard work, teamwork, and a focus on national interests.

He also highlighted that the current administration had been working to reduce inflation and provide subsidies on electricity and gas bills to alleviate the burden on the public.

“We are seeing positive changes in economic indicators. The impacts of reduced inflation are already reaching the public,” he said. “The PM will present the facts to the nation tomorrow. These statistics will not lie,” he maintained.

Tarar warned against profiteering, stating that the government would take strict action against those involved in hoarding and overcharging, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.

He also emphasised the government’s support for journalists and media workers, noting that the government had introduced a health insurance scheme for journalists and workers in the media industry.

The information minister concluded by reiterating the government’s commitment to continuing its efforts towards economic recovery and national development.