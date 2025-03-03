Entertainment

Fans Outraged As Michelle Trachtenberg Snubbed From Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

By Web Desk

The Academy Awards faced backlash after Michelle Trachtenberg was left out of the 2025 Oscars ‘In Memoriam’ segment, less than a week after her tragic death.

Fans took to social media to express their outrage, calling the omission “disrespectful” and “shameful.” “Michelle Trachtenberg deserved her flowers!” one user wrote, while others criticized the Academy for failing to recognize her contributions to film and television.

Trachtenberg, known for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Gossip Girl, and EuroTrip, died at 39 after suffering cardiac arrest following a liver transplant. Her cause of death was ruled “undetermined” after her family declined an autopsy.

She was not the only snub, as viewers noted that actors Tony Todd, Shannen Doherty, and Tony Roberts were also missing from the tribute. The segment, led by Morgan Freeman, honored late stars such as Maggie Smith, Donald Sutherland, and Gene Hackman, whose recent passing remains under investigation.

