Civilian deaths soar in terror attacks during February: PICSS report

ISLAMABAD: A disturbing surge in civilian casualties from terrorist attacks across Pakistan during February is raising concerns that militants are increasingly targeting civilians, according to a new report. The Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) reveals a staggering 175% increase in civilian deaths compared to January, with 55 civilians killed in 79 attacks nationwide.

This spike comes even as overall terrorist fatalities declined and marks the first time since August 2024 that civilian deaths have surpassed those of security forces.

Key Figures:

Civilian Deaths: 55 (175% increase from January)

Security Forces Deaths: 47

Total Terrorist Attacks: 79

Terrorists Killed: 156

Terrorists Arrested: 66 (highest since December 2023)

The PICSS report, released on Sunday, details a month of intense violence.

In addition to the civilian deaths, 47 security personnel were martyred and scores more injured. A suicide bombing in North Waziristan targeting a military convoy martyred two soldiers and injured ten, highlighting the ongoing threat.

While terrorist fatalities dropped by 25%, the security forces intensified counter-terrorism operations, eliminating 156 militants and arresting 66 suspects – the highest number since December 2023.

Balochistan province remains the epicenter of violence, accounting for the highest number of attacks and casualties. Separatist groups like the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) claimed responsibility for numerous attacks in the region. In the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated groups continue to pose a significant threat.

Notably, the Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group claimed its first attack outside KP, signaling a potential expansion of its operational reach.

The report underscores the evolving nature of the terrorist threat in Pakistan and emphasizes the urgent need for enhanced measures to protect civilian lives and address the root causes of terrorism.