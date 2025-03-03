China’s top political advisory body to hold annual session from March 4 to 10

BEIJING: China’s top political advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, will hold its annual session from March 4 to 10 in Beijing, a spokesperson for the session said on Monday.

The third session of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday and conclude on the morning of March 10, spokesperson Liu Jieyi said at a news conference.

During the session, national political advisors will hear and deliberate a report on the work of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on the handling of proposals, according to the spokesperson.

They will also sit in on the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress, the country’s top legislature, which is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, and later discuss key documents, including the highly anticipated government work report.

The 2025 CPPCC National Committee session includes plenary meetings and group consultations. Diplomatic envoys to China will be invited to observe the opening and closing meetings, said Liu.

China’s economy made steady progress in 2024: CPPCC

China’s economy made steady progress in 2024, and high-quality development has been solidly promoted, Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, said on Monday.

The CPPCC National Committee, China’s top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session. Liu made the remarks while briefing the press on the session.

In 2024, China’s gross domestic product (GDP) reached a record 134 trillion yuan (about $18.38 trillion), marking a 5-percent year-on-year increase, ranking the country as one of the best among major economies in the world, Liu said.

New industries and new business formats keep emerging. Smart manufacturing and smart products are advancing on a monthly or daily basis, and green productivity is booming, he continued, adding that China is leading the world in wind power, photovoltaics and new energy vehicles.

China’s consumption has been showing strong momentum during the Spring Festival holiday, the spokesperson said, adding that the household appliance and audiovisual equipment sales revenues surged 166.4 percent from last year’s figure, with sales revenues from tourism-related services increasing 37.5 percent.

China’s economy is moving steadily along the path of high-quality development, the spokesperson noted.