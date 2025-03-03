China dominates global industrial robot installations

BEIJING: The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, China’s top political advisory body, held a press conference on Monday, one day before its annual session.

In 2024, the added value of high-tech manufacturing above a designated size grew by 8.9 percent, and China accounted for over half of the world’s industrial robot installations, Liu Jieyi, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee, said while briefing the press on the session.

Liu also highlighted China’s deepening integration of technological and industrial innovation in 2024, accelerating the development of a modern industrial system and fostering new quality productive forces.

He noted a wave of technological breakthroughs, with cutting-edge innovations making frequent debuts. Traditional industries are undergoing intelligent and green transformations, with smart equipment rapidly gaining traction.

Among the world’s 189 “lighthouse factories” – leading manufacturing sites showcasing digitalization and automation – 79 are in China, nearly half of them in traditional sectors like steel and food processing.

Emerging industries are thriving, and future industry layouts are taking shape. This year, humanoid robots performed folk dances at the Spring Festival Gala, drones lit up the night sky with “cyber fireworks,” and China’s open-source AI models sparked global discussions.