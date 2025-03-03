Ben Affleck Spotted Smiling With Ex Jennifer Garner During Paintball Outing With Kids

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were seen enjoying a family day at Combat Paintball Park near Los Angeles on Sunday, as the actor navigates his recent divorce from Jennifer Lopez.

The former couple, both 52, arrived together with their children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13, ready for action. Garner, dressed in a dark gray sweatshirt and jeans, carried paintball gear, while Affleck sported a sage green jacket and faded jeans. Their eldest daughter, Violet, 19, was absent, as she is currently attending Yale University.

Despite their 2015 split and finalized divorce in 2018, Affleck and Garner have maintained a close co-parenting relationship. Earlier in the day, Affleck was seen picking up Garner before heading to his house ahead of their outing.

Affleck is preparing for the premiere of The Accountant 2 at SXSW in Austin, Texas, this weekend, while Garner is filming the second season of her Apple TV+ series The Last Thing He Told Me. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez continues to mourn the recent death of her longtime hairstylist, Jesus Guerrero, expressing her heartbreak in an emotional