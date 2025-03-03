Babar Azam Spotted Playing Padel Tennis Amid Rumors Of Exclusion From Team | Video

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was seen playing padel tennis with fellow cricketers following the national team’s disappointing exit from the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

After returning home last week, Babar, along with Imam-ul-Haq, Usman Qadir, and his brothers, was spotted engaging in the racquet sport. The outing comes amid reports that Babar is unlikely to be included in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, with his ODI participation still uncertain.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly planning to introduce younger players as part of a rebuilding phase ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup. Captain Mohammad Rizwan is set to be rested, with Shadab Khan among the contenders to lead the side. Several senior players, including Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Fakhar Zaman, may also be dropped.

Meanwhile, former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq is expected to take over as head coach after discussions with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand, running from March 16 to April 5, includes five T20Is and three ODIs, marking the team’s first major series after their Champions Trophy disappointment.