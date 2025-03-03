Awaiting federal govt’s nod for negotiation with Afghan Taliban: CM Gandapur

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minster Ali Amin Gandapur on Sunday said that they were awaiting the federal government’s approval of the terms of reference (TOR) for a jirga formed to negotiate with the Afghan government.

According to a statement issued by KP chief minister’s press secretary on Sunday, Gandapur said that his government had formed a jirga at the provincial level for negotiations with the Afghan government.

“We are waiting for the approval of the jirga’s TORs from the federal government,” the statement quoted the KP CM as saying. “As soon as the TORs are finalised, the jirga will be sent to Afghanistan,” the chief minister said.

According to the statement, the CM met with Afghan Consul General in Peshawar Hafiz Mohibullah Shakir and discussed matters of mutual interest, including the promotion of bilateral trade, regional peace, and stability.

Earlier in January, the KP chief minister had announced plans to send a delegation to Afghanistan for a dialogue on bilateral issues. The PTI-led provincial government said it would engage cross-border tribesmen to curb militancy and ensure regional peace.

Last month, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions, Kashmir Affairs, and Gilgit-Baltistan Amir Muqam said that negotiations with Afghanistan fell outside the provincial government’s jurisdiction.

A consultative meeting hosted by the chief minister on February 15 emphasised the need for government-level dialogue with Afghanistan to ensure peace in the country.

Meanwhile, an agreement was reached on efforts to open the borders as soon as possible. “Traders and transporters are facing difficulties during the month of Ramadan due to the closure of the border,” the CM said, adding that the closure was not in the interest of either people.

“Regional peace is in the interest of both Pakistan and Afghanistan,” the CM said, per the statement.