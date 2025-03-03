Andrew Garfield’s Solo Oscar Appearance Raises Eyebrows As He Runs Into Ex-Girlfriend

Andrew Garfield made headlines at the 2025 Academy Awards as he attended with his new girlfriend, Monica Barbaro, on the same night as his former flirtmance Amelia Dimoldenberg and ex-girlfriend Emma Stone.

Garfield, who was a presenter at the ceremony, has been quietly dating A Complete Unknown actress Monica Barbaro, a Best Supporting Actress nominee. According to People, the couple has kept their relationship low-key, spending time together out of the public eye since early 2025.

Meanwhile, Garfield’s lighthearted flirtation with Chicken Shop Date host Amelia Dimoldenberg in 2024 had fans shipping them as a potential couple. Their viral Golden Globes interview and a subsequent playful conversation on her YouTube show fueled speculation, though Garfield later confirmed it was all in good fun. Dimoldenberg has since moved on with producer Adam Faze, previously linked to Olivia Rodrigo.

Adding another layer to the night, Garfield’s ex-girlfriend Emma Stone was also in attendance. The two dated from 2011 to 2015 after starring in The Amazing Spider-Man films together. Their split reportedly stemmed from Garfield’s intense focus on his Silence role at the time, which a source described as putting him in a “dark place.” Despite their past, both Stone and Garfield have remained friendly, making their Oscars night reunion free of drama.