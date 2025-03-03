Adrien Brody Sparks Backlash For ‘Disgusting’ Act Before Oscars Speech | Video

Adrien Brody’s Best Actor win at the 2025 Academy Awards was quickly overshadowed by a moment that left audiences shocked, as he was caught spitting out his chewing gum and tossing it toward his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, before accepting his award.

Brody, 51, won his second Oscar for The Brutalist, beating strong contenders including Timothée Chalamet, Colman Domingo, Sebastian Stan, and Ralph Fiennes. However, as he walked up the stage steps to receive the award, he casually threw his chewed gum in Chapman’s direction, a moment captured on camera and widely criticized online.

Social media erupted with reactions, with one user writing, “Adrien Brody THROWING his gum at Georgina Chapman while on the stairs to accept his award is honestly more shocking to me than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock.” Others questioned his lack of decorum, saying, “He could have just handed it to her discreetly.”

The controversy continued into his lengthy acceptance speech, where he thanked Chapman and her children, whom she shares with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Many viewers found the speech poorly timed given his earlier actions, with one user remarking, “Adrien Brody throwing gum at his wife and then trying to give a moving speech—somehow even worse than both??” Despite his career milestone, the bizarre moment remains the most talked-about aspect of his Oscars night.