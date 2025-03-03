Actor Sajid Hasan demands transparent probe, alleges conspiracy in Mustafa Amir case

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor Sajid Hasan has once again come forward to defend his son, Sahir Hasan, in the Mustafa Amir murder case, accusing the police of forcing a false confession through coercion and abuse.

Speaking at a press conference, Sajid Hasan alleged that his son had been subjected to physical violence in custody, describing the situation as a “well-planned conspiracy” against his family. He claimed that his son had been taken hostage by the authorities to extract a statement that suited their narrative.

The actor further disclosed that this was not the first time his family had been targeted, stating that a similar police raid occurred at his residence four years ago. However, he managed to win that legal battle.

The investigation into Mustafa Amir’s murder has implicated several individuals, including Sahir Hasan, who stands accused of selling drugs to the deceased and another individual named Armaghan. Sajid Hasan categorically denied these allegations, arguing that his son was being framed while the real culprits remained protected.

Challenging the police’s claims, he refuted reports that Armaghan was responsible for the murder, calling it a fabricated story designed to mislead the public. He also questioned the legality of police actions, revealing that his home had been raided twice without a search warrant. He demanded to know the basis of his son’s arrest and the identity of those making confessions implicating him.

Expressing deep concern for his family’s safety, Sajid Hasan suggested that powerful figures could be orchestrating the case to cover up the real crime. He warned that he, too, might be framed in an attempt to silence him.

Sajid Hasan described Mustafa Amir as his son’s close friend, insisting that Sahir had no involvement in his death. Instead, he claimed that his son’s pursuit of justice for Mustafa was being used against him.

The stress of the ordeal has taken a severe toll on Sajid Hasan’s family, with his wife reportedly developing epilepsy due to the emotional trauma. He added that his daughter-in-law and her family were also suffering immensely as a result of the controversy.

Calling for a transparent and unbiased investigation, the actor urged authorities to focus on identifying the true masterminds behind the case. He reiterated his demand for justice, insisting that influential individuals might be manipulating the situation to protect those truly responsible.