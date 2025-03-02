Starmer urges European leaders to seize ‘once in a generation’ moment to secure Ukraine’s future

LONDON: More than a dozen European leaders have convened in London for high-level talks aimed at reinforcing military support for Ukraine and countering Russian aggression.

The summit comes amid growing concerns over US policy shifts under Donald Trump, following a tense encounter between the US president and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House.

The meeting, held on Sunday, will focus on securing long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, tightening economic pressure on Russia, and ensuring Kyiv’s sovereignty remains intact. Leaders from France, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Türkiye, NATO, and the European Union are attending.

The London summit serves as a precursor to a Brussels meeting on Thursday, where the European Commission is set to unveil a new defence package for Ukraine. The initiative seeks to strengthen Ukraine’s defences while reinforcing the security of Europe as a whole.

Zelenskyy arrived in London on Saturday, where he was welcomed by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The two leaders announced a $2.84bn loan agreement to bolster Ukraine’s defence capabilities, with funding derived from profits of frozen Russian assets.

Sir Keir Starmer has urged leaders to step up at a “once in a generation moment” for security in Europe at the start of the defence summit on Ukraine.

Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron and Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte are gathered at Lancaster House in London to forge a common position on ending the war.

The Prime Minister told those present that “this is a once in a generation moment for the security of Europe and we all need to step up.”

The UK’s steadfast support contrasts sharply with the strained relations between Kyiv and Washington in recent days.

Zelenskyy’s visit follows a heated exchange at the White House on Friday, where Trump and Vice President JD Vance accused him of rejecting peace terms and being ungrateful for US support. Trump further warned that Ukraine’s stance risked escalating the conflict into a global war.

Despite the tense meeting, Zelenskyy stressed Ukraine’s commitment to maintaining dialogue with the US.

“Despite the tough discussions, we remain strategic partners,” he wrote on X. “But honesty and directness are essential to understanding our shared goals.”

Trump has positioned himself as a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow, asserting that his administration has made “significant progress” towards a peace deal—though no concrete details have been shared.

Following the Washington dispute, European leaders swiftly rallied behind Zelenskyy.

Friedrich Merz, expected to be Germany’s next chancellor, declared:

“We stand with Ukraine in good and testing times. We must never confuse aggressor and victim in this terrible war.”

Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Trump of “reversing the roles of victim and aggressor”, warning that his approach to Ukraine signals a “new age of infamy”.

French President Emmanuel Macron reinforced Europe’s position, stating:

“Russia is the aggressor, and Ukrainians are the aggressed people.”

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also expressed solidarity, assuring:

“Dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone.”

As European leaders reaffirm their unwavering support for Ukraine, attention now shifts to Brussels, where a major defence package will be unveiled. The initiative seeks to fortify Ukraine’s military capabilities while ensuring long-term regional stability.

With US policy shifts causing uncertainty, Europe is taking the lead in shaping Ukraine’s future—determined to prevent Russian advances and safeguard continental security.