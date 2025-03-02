PM vows provision of essentials to public at low rates top priority

Centre, provinces should make joint efforts to provide essentials to the common man at low rates: PM

Discusses key matters related to power sector during meeting with Power Division Minster Leghari

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday declared that the provision of essential items to people at low rates was the top priority of his government.

PM Shehbaz presided over a meeting on the supply of sugar in the country and price control here on Sunday.

The premier said that in previous months the government had taken strict action against sugar smuggling, which bore fruitful results. He directed the authorities to take solid steps to control the price of sugar besides taking stern action against elements involved in its hoarding.

Shehbaz Sharif directed to prepare a strategy to ensure the provision of the commodity and other essential items at reasonable rates. “The federal and provincial governments should make joint efforts to ensure the provision of essential items to the common man at low rates,” he added.

He said that during the holy month of Ramadan, negligence would not be tolerated regarding control of prices of essential items. The meeting was briefed about the sugar production and that there was its sufficient stock available in the country. It was informed that fair price shops had been set up to sell sugar at low rates at the provincial level and all possible steps would be taken to completely overcome its smuggling.

Action would be ensured against illegal hoarding of sugar and work at the district administration level would be taken vibrantly in this regard, chief secretaries briefed the meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik and other high-ranking officials attended the meeting. Chief secretaries of all provinces also attended the meeting via video link.

PM, power minister discuss energy sector reforms

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

During the meeting, they discussed key matters related to the power sector, reviewing ongoing projects, challenges, and strategies to improve efficiency and address power sector issues nationwide.

The discussion also focused on addressing power shortages, modernising infrastructure, and implementing policies to ensure uninterrupted electricity for consumers.

They also exchanged views on the country’s broader political and economic landscape.

Former & sitting MPs call on PM Shehbaz

Earlier, former member of the National Assembly Muhammad Irfan Daha, along with MNA Muhammad Khan Daha, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, here on Sunday.

During the meeting different matters including country’s political situation came under discussion.

While, in a separate meeting, former MNA Sheikh Waseem along with MNA Saad Waseem also called on the prime minister.