Pakistan to emerge strong economic power if ‘Oct 12-like incident’ not repeated: Sanaullah

FAISALABAD: Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Political and Public Affairs Rana Sanaullah on Sunday claimed that the government has put the country on trajectory of growth and economic prosperity, saying Pakistan would emerge as strong country in the world in a couple of years “if October 12-like incident” did not reoccur.

“The government, under visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has put the country on the road to progress and prosperity after saving it from default and bankruptcy,” Advisor to Prime Minister said while addressing a Minority Cards distribution ceremony at Iqbal Auditorium University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) here on Sunday.

Sanaullah recalled that in 1999 Pakistan was making progress on a fast-track under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif but the incident of October 12 occurred, plunging the country into the quagmire of unprecedented terrorism and loadshedding.

He said that in 2012, people again mandated Mian Nawaz Sharif who not only overcame issues, but put the country on the track to development again. “The dollar rate was about Rs106, petrol Rs65 and growth rate was 6.2% but in 2017 a deep-rooted conspiracy was hatched and a project was launched by ousting the PML-N government”, he claimed, adding that the “new experiment” resulted in an unprecedented price hike and inflation, pushing the country to the brink of bankruptcy.

He said that the country was facing multifaceted crises and people were leading a very miserable life when the PML-N moved a “No-confidence motion” and saved the country from default. He said that the government was also actively working to reduce inflation which has already dropped from 40% to 4% while more steps are being taken to further reduce it.

He said that the constitution of Pakistan safeguards rights of all citizens regardless of caste, creed, religion or background and the government is commitment to addressing their genuine issues by providing them basic amenities at their doorsteps.

He appreciated the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and said that she had initiated a number of programs for the welfare and betterment of the masses. “CM’s Minority Cards are also a significant step to support the minorities and it would help mitigate their sufferings in the wave of inflation”, he added.

He said that the minorities are an integral part of Pakistan as they always played a dynamic role in national development and the government would ensure unity and equality across the country.

Referring to the past incidents of violence in Gojra and Jaranwala, Sanaullah said that some miscreants had attacked Christian homes. He, however, urged the people especially minorities to ignore negative propaganda and support the government’s efforts to create an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan for all.