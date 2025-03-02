NHSRC entrusts HSA with large-scale hiring process for key healthcare projects

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination (NHSRC) has assigned another crucial responsibility to the Health Services Academy (HSA), acknowledging its efficiency, transparency, and commitment to merit-based recruitment.

As part of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), HSA has been tasked with recruiting personnel for 423 positions ranging from PPS-1 to PPS-22 across ten different public health projects.

This decision follows HSA’s successful management of recruitment for five major teaching hospitals in the federal capital, where over 150,000 candidates underwent screening in a fair and transparent manner.

Nadeem Sajjad Kayani, Controller of Examinations and Focal Person for PSDP Projects at HSA, stated that the Ministry of Health had further reinforced its trust in the academy by assigning it another large-scale hiring initiative. The new recruitment process will involve screening, psychological assessments, skill and trade tests, and additional evaluation stages for 71,487 applicants.

Under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Dr. Shehzad Ali Khan, HSA will implement modern technology, including Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) systems, to ensure a transparent and efficient recruitment process. Kayani emphasized that all testing phases would adhere to international standards, utilizing advanced assessment technologies to minimize errors and prevent malpractice.

The OMR system will enhance transparency in written exams while also ensuring effective evaluation in skill and trade tests. This initiative aims to bring highly qualified and skilled professionals into Pakistan’s public health sector through a strict merit-based selection process.

These recruitments are part of various national health initiatives, including the elimination of Hepatitis C, the National Health Support Project, the establishment of Jinnah Medical Complex & Research Center, diabetes prevention programs, quality medicine supply chains, community health centers, and improvements in primary healthcare facilities.

The Ministry of Health and HSA have already commenced the screening process, ensuring a fair and transparent selection. The final list of selected candidates will soon be submitted to the ministry for their swift deployment, marking a significant step toward strengthening the country’s public health system.