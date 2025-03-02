NATIONAL

Met office issues nationwide heavy rainfall alert

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Weather Forecasting Center on Sunday issued a warning for heavy rainfall and intense precipitation, advising citizens to take precautionary measures, including avoiding unnecessary travel to flood-prone areas.

According to the Met office, a low-pressure system will bring vigorous rainfall and snowfall to the northern regions on Sunday (today) and tomorrow, private news channels reported.

Punjab is expected to experience torrential downpours, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will witness rain and snowfall in both its plains and mountainous areas until March 4.

Local authorities have also been placed on high alert.

Hilly areas, including Murree and Galiyat are also predicted to receive significant rainfall and snowfall.

The Meteorological Office further announced that a potent western weather system is anticipated to enter Balochistan today, generating thunderstorms, heavy rain and snowfall in mountainous regions.

As a precautionary measure, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has advised travelers and tourists to refrain from non-essential travel during snowfall, storms and potential flooding.

PDMA official said, “We urge citizens to exercise extreme caution and avoid traveling to areas prone to flooding and landslides, especially during the holy month of Ramazan to ensure their safety and well-being”.

Previous article
Meghan Markle’s Desperate Move To Save Netflix Show Before Release Fails Miserably
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Grow Closer After Healing Past Wounds

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have grown "incredibly close" in recent years, healing past wounds from their difficult 2015 breakup, according to a new...

Elon Musk Faces Court Order In New York Amid Custody Battle With Ashley St. Clair

King Charles Latest Cancer Update Sparks Concern Amid ‘Hectic’ Daily Routine

Harrison Ford Drops Out Of Oscars After Getting Diagnosed With Painful Infection

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.