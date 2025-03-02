Meghan Markle’s Desperate Move To Save Netflix Show Before Release Fails Miserably

ISLAMABAD – Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan is facing criticism even before its release, with royal journalist Robert Jobson dismissing the teaser as uninspiring.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Jobson compared the preview to a “supermarket advert,” saying, “It’s just like an advert for Waitrose or something—it doesn’t do anything for me.” He added that while some may want Meghan to fail, it would be an interesting story if the series succeeded.

Jobson also acknowledged that past projects like Harry & Meghan pulled in “big numbers,” but he remains skeptical about the new show’s appeal. “They tell us it’s all positive, but it just doesn’t seem particularly inspiring,” he concluded.