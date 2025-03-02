Entertainment

Meghan Markle’s Desperate Move To Save Netflix Show Before Release Fails Miserably

By Abidoon Nadeem

ISLAMABAD – Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix series With Love, Meghan is facing criticism even before its release, with royal journalist Robert Jobson dismissing the teaser as uninspiring.

Speaking on The Sun’s Royal Exclusive show, Jobson compared the preview to a “supermarket advert,” saying, “It’s just like an advert for Waitrose or something—it doesn’t do anything for me.” He added that while some may want Meghan to fail, it would be an interesting story if the series succeeded.

Jobson also acknowledged that past projects like Harry & Meghan pulled in “big numbers,” but he remains skeptical about the new show’s appeal. “They tell us it’s all positive, but it just doesn’t seem particularly inspiring,” he concluded.

Previous article
Profiteering, hoarding go unchecked amid tall claims of relief
Abidoon Nadeem
Abidoon Nadeem

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Elon Musk Faces Court Order In New York Amid Custody Battle...

Elon Musk has been ordered to appear in a New York court as Ashley St. Clair sues for sole custody of their alleged child,...

King Charles Latest Cancer Update Sparks Concern Amid ‘Hectic’ Daily Routine

Harrison Ford Drops Out Of Oscars After Getting Diagnosed With Painful Infection

Banned Books: An act of societal cowardice

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.