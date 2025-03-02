KP CTD announces cash reward for info on suicide bomber as JUI-S chief laid to rest

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday announced Rs0.5 million as reward for providing information about “the unidentified suicide bomber,” of the deadly attack on Darul Uloom Haqqania in Nowshera’s Akora Khattak.

Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani — son of Maulana Samiul Haq and chief of his own faction of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-S) — was among six people killed in a suicide attack at the mosque of Darul Uloom Haqqania.

Another 20 people were injured as the suicide bomber detonated explosives strapped to his body after the Friday prayers congregation.

On the other hand, the funeral prayers for slain JUI-S chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani were offered at the seminary that was targeted yesterday.

The funeral, offered at 11am, was attended hundreds of people at Darul Uloom Haqqania.

FIR registered at in Mardan’s CTD police station

A case has been registered in Mardan’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in connection with the yesterday’s suicide blast in Akora Khattak.

As per details, the case was filed against the suicide attacker on behalf of Abdul Haq Sani, the injured son of JUI-S chief Maulana Hamidul Haq Haqqani

The FIR invoked section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 as well as sections 302 (qatl-i-amd or intentional murder), 324 (attempted murder), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The complaint named five others who died in the attack as well as nine others — including Sani — who were among the 20 people injured.

According to the FIR, Sani and his father were leaving the seminary to head to their home after the Friday prayers but as they reached the place’s “small gate”, an unknown “miscreant suicide bomber came close to the father (Haqqani) and blew himself up”.

Sani said the blast resulted in the deaths of the six people as well as injured others, including him. He added that there were seminary students and teachers present as well at the time of the incident.

Recalling that the bomber had murdered those named in the FIR and spread fear among the people, Sani urged the police to take action against the unknown attacker under the mentioned laws.

In a statement, the KP police assured the public that the name of the informant would not be disclosed. It provided the following numbers for contact: 0315-9135456 and 091-9212591.

An official report shared by the hospital director said six persons were killed in yesterday’s explosion, with two being pronounced “dead on arrival”. According to the report, an 11-year-old child was also among the 20 injured brought to the hospital.

“Maulana Haq was leaving the seminary for his home after prayers when he was targeted by the suicide bomber,” KP Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed had told the media.

Three police personnel are also among the injured, Hameed had said, adding that the personnel were deployed to provide security to Haqqani.

Eye-witnesses had said that the suicide bomber had reached the gate used by Haqqani to leave the mosque, adding that the explosion took place after the prayers, when the Maulana was exiting to go home.

A former member of the National Assembly from 2002 to 2007, Haqqani took over as party chief after his father, an influential religious scholar and a former senator, was stabbed to death at his residence in Rawalpindi in November 2018.