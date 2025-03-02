Entertainment

King Charles Latest Cancer Update Sparks Concern Amid ‘Hectic’ Daily Routine

King Charles’ relentless work schedule has raised concerns about his health, as he continues his royal duties despite undergoing cancer treatment.

Former royal butler Grant Harrold, who served the monarchy from 2004 to 2011, shared insights into the King’s demanding routine. Speaking to Express on behalf of Spin Genie, he revealed that Charles begins his engagements at 10 a.m. and rarely stops for lunch, working tirelessly through the day.

Harrold noted that while the King takes afternoon tea between 4-6 p.m., his office work extends into the evening. “Charles doesn’t really stop,” he said, emphasizing the monarch’s dedication to duty.

Buckingham Palace announced the King’s cancer diagnosis in early 2024, but he has continued working without significant breaks. His unwavering commitment has sparked concern among well-wishers about the toll it may take on his health.

