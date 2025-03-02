Kevin Costner And Jennifer Lopez Relationship Rumors Lead To Bachelor Getting More ‘Confidence’

Kevin Costner is embracing his single life and easing back into dating following his divorce from Christine Baumgartner, with sources saying he’s enjoying the freedom.

According to Radar Online, the Yellowstone star, 70, is not looking for anything serious but is attracting plenty of attention. “He’s acting like a bachelor in his 20s,” an insider revealed, adding that many women—including famous ones—are interested in him.

Costner reportedly felt a confidence boost after a recent flirtation with newly single Jennifer Lopez at a star-studded Aspen party. “It’s given him the confidence to get out there and date up a storm,” a source noted.

Friends have teased Costner about his history as a Hollywood ladies’ man but agree he deserves some fun. His high-profile divorce, his ex-wife’s engagement to his former friend Josh Connor, and career setbacks—including his Yellowstone exit and Horizon project struggles—have made the past few years difficult. Now, sources say, he’s ready to move forward and enjoy himself.