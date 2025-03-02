Kate Middleton’s Battle With Cancer Has Left Her With Lifelong Changes, Says Expert

Kate Middleton’s battle with cancer has profoundly changed her, shaping her outlook on life and family, according to royal expert Jennie Bond.

Speaking to Mirror, Bond stated that no one remains the same after experiencing cancer, adding that Kate and Prince William likely cherish every moment together even more. “Catherine has spoken about how something like this changes your whole perspective on life and makes you feel more vulnerable,” she said.

Prince William also faced a challenging year, balancing his wife’s illness alongside King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. Former royal aide Jason Knauf revealed that the Prince of Wales hit his lowest point upon learning about both health battles.

Despite the hardships, Kate has gradually returned to public life, appearing happy and strong alongside William. Bond noted that the couple has emerged even closer, emphasizing their unwavering love and support for each other and their children.