Kate Middleton To Make Special Appearance Alongside Prince William And King Charles

Kate Middleton is expected to join Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla for the 80th anniversary commemoration of VE Day in May, marking a significant royal reunion.

The event, deeply tied to the legacy of Queen Elizabeth II, will honor those who served in World War II. Royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror that Kate’s presence would underscore the occasion’s importance, especially as the royal family emerges from a period of health setbacks.

“If Catherine is able to attend, the royal family’s united presence will serve as a powerful tribute,” Bond said. She noted that King Charles will likely reflect on his parents’ wartime roles, while William and Kate recognize the event’s broader significance amid today’s global challenges.