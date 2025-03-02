HEADLINES

Kanye West Sparks Outrage Wearing Swastika T-Shirt In Los Angeles

By Web Desk

Kanye West has reignited controversy after being spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika, weeks after facing backlash for antisemitic remarks.

According to TMZ, West was seen last Thursday wearing the only item currently for sale in his Yeezy collection, titled “HH-01,” a presumed reference to “Heil Hitler.” The shirt was briefly available for shipping to Israel before the website was shut down, intensifying condemnation from Jewish organizations.

Footage shows West deliberately stepping into the camera’s frame to ensure full visibility of the controversial shirt. The following day, he posted on X, “It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T.” His account has since become unavailable, though it is unclear if it was suspended or deleted.

Jewish organizations and activists swiftly condemned his actions, calling him a “repulsive, depraved antisemite” promoting Nazi ideology. Meanwhile, scrutiny over West’s recent behavior continues, including speculation that his

Previous article
Ramazan package
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

World

Most European leaders back Zelenskyy as he joins crisis talks in...

LONDON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the American people and leadership and voiced hope for “strong relations,” a day after an astonishing Oval Office...

Hindutva group posts Mughal Emperors’ photos in toilets, faces backlash

Muslim quota diluted in Jamia Millia Islamia: Asadudin Owaisi

Gaza reconstruction plan to be presented at emergency Arab summit on Tuesday, says Egypt

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.