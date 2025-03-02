Kanye West Sparks Outrage Wearing Swastika T-Shirt In Los Angeles

Kanye West has reignited controversy after being spotted in Los Angeles wearing a T-shirt featuring a swastika, weeks after facing backlash for antisemitic remarks.

According to TMZ, West was seen last Thursday wearing the only item currently for sale in his Yeezy collection, titled “HH-01,” a presumed reference to “Heil Hitler.” The shirt was briefly available for shipping to Israel before the website was shut down, intensifying condemnation from Jewish organizations.

Footage shows West deliberately stepping into the camera’s frame to ensure full visibility of the controversial shirt. The following day, he posted on X, “It was always a dream of mine to walk around with a Swastika T.” His account has since become unavailable, though it is unclear if it was suspended or deleted.

Jewish organizations and activists swiftly condemned his actions, calling him a “repulsive, depraved antisemite” promoting Nazi ideology. Meanwhile, scrutiny over West’s recent behavior continues, including speculation that his