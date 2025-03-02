Justin Timberlake Hopes Third Baby Will Keep Jessica Biel Close Amid Divorce Rumors

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly considering having a third child, with sources claiming the singer hopes it will bring them closer.

According to RadarOnline.com, Timberlake fears Biel may be drifting away and believes expanding their family could help. “Justin figures another baby will keep her focused and by his side,” an insider shared, adding that Biel has been happiest during pregnancy.

The couple, already parents to sons Silas and Phineas, have reportedly always wanted a larger family. Sources suggest Timberlake is especially hopeful for a baby girl, as Biel has previously expressed interest in having a daughter.

Meanwhile, the couple’s move to New York City has reportedly caused some regrets, as they miss the peaceful life they left behind in Los Angeles. Their efforts to settle down continue as they navigate this new phase in their relationship.