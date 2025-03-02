Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Hopes Third Baby Will Keep Jessica Biel Close Amid Divorce Rumors

By Web Desk

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are reportedly considering having a third child, with sources claiming the singer hopes it will bring them closer.

According to RadarOnline.com, Timberlake fears Biel may be drifting away and believes expanding their family could help. “Justin figures another baby will keep her focused and by his side,” an insider shared, adding that Biel has been happiest during pregnancy.

The couple, already parents to sons Silas and Phineas, have reportedly always wanted a larger family. Sources suggest Timberlake is especially hopeful for a baby girl, as Biel has previously expressed interest in having a daughter.

Meanwhile, the couple’s move to New York City has reportedly caused some regrets, as they miss the peaceful life they left behind in Los Angeles. Their efforts to settle down continue as they navigate this new phase in their relationship.

Previous article
Met office issues nationwide heavy rainfall alert
Next article
UK, France working with Ukraine on plan to end fighting: Starmer
Web Desk
Web Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Contacting Haji Donald

Maybe we should think of Donald Trump in the way we think of our property dealers. Y’know, imagine him wearing white shoes, (without benefit...

Kate Middleton’s Battle With Cancer Has Left Her With Lifelong Changes, Says Expert

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Grow Closer After Healing Past Wounds

Elon Musk Faces Court Order In New York Amid Custody Battle With Ashley St. Clair

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.