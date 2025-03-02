Entertainment

Jennifer Garner And Ben Affleck Grow Closer After Healing Past Wounds

By Web Desk

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have grown “incredibly close” in recent years, healing past wounds from their difficult 2015 breakup, according to a new report.

An insider revealed that their bond now extends beyond co-parenting, with some friends believing they are even closer than they were during their marriage. Despite spending time together for holidays and vacations, including Thanksgiving and a trip to Japan, sources insist their relationship remains purely platonic.

Affleck’s 2022 marriage to Jennifer Lopez reportedly raised concerns about his connection with Garner, though Lopez never saw it as romantic competition. Meanwhile, Garner’s longtime partner, John Miller, is said to accept her bond with Affleck but occasionally feels like a “third wheel.”

Affleck and Lopez, who rekindled their romance in 2021, officially ended their marriage in 2024. According to OK!, the Good Will Hunting actor is now single and focusing on taking life “one day at a time.”

