Israel blocks all kind of aid to Gaza as ceasefire standoff escalates

RAFAH, GAZA: Israel has suspended the entry of all goods and humanitarian aid into Gaza, in a bid to pressure Hamas into agreeing to new ceasefire terms. The move comes as the first phase of a fragile truce expired on Saturday, with negotiations over a second phase yet to progress.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed the decision on Sunday, warning of further “consequences” if Hamas does not comply. “Israel will not allow a ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” the statement read.

Hamas condemned the aid blockade, calling it “cheap extortion, a war crime and a blatant attack” on the ceasefire. It insisted that Israel must honour the original agreement, which included negotiations for a permanent truce and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The ceasefire, which began in January, was structured in three phases. In the first phase, Hamas released 33 Israeli hostages and five foreign nationals in exchange for around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The second phase was meant to see negotiations for the release of the remaining 59 hostages and a broader cessation of hostilities. However, Israel is now demanding a revised framework before proceeding.

Netanyahu’s office stated that Israel accepted a proposal by US special envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase of the truce for six weeks, covering Ramadan and the Jewish Passover holiday, which ends on April 20. The plan reportedly includes the release of half the remaining hostages, with the rest freed only after a deal for a permanent ceasefire is reached.

Hamas has rejected this revised timeline, saying it does not align with the original agreement. The group insists that the second phase must proceed as initially planned, without conditional extensions.

Despite the ceasefire, tensions remain high. Local health officials reported four Palestinian deaths following Israeli gunfire in northern and southern Gaza. The Israeli military stated that its troops targeted “suspects” who allegedly planted explosives near their positions.

Meanwhile, an Israeli delegation is expected to arrive in Cairo for talks aimed at resolving the deadlock. However, Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Saar signalled a tough stance, stating, “Palestinians in Gaza will not get goods for free,” and linking future aid deliveries to the release of hostages.

Over the past six weeks, both sides have accused each other of violating the agreement, yet the truce has largely remained in place. However, fundamental disagreements persist, including the future governance of Gaza.

Israel insists Hamas must be dismantled and play no role in Gaza’s future. Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007, says it is willing to step aside but must be consulted on any post-war administration.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to deepen, with over 48,000 Palestinians killed and millions displaced since Israel launched its military offensive in response to the October 7 Hamas attacks, which killed 1,200 Israelis and saw 251 taken hostage.