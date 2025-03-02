Harrison Ford Drops Out Of Oscars After Getting Diagnosed With Painful Infection

Harrison Ford will no longer present at the 2025 Oscars after being diagnosed with shingles, forcing him to withdraw from Sunday’s ceremony.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the 82-year-old Indiana Jones star had to step back from his presenter role after falling ill. A source stated that Ford is “doing OK” despite the diagnosis, though his representatives have not commented.

Ford was last seen at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards, where he participated in a lighthearted skit with Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. He was announced as one of this year’s Academy Award presenters alongside Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Andrew Garfield, and Samuel L. Jackson.

The ceremony will also feature a long-awaited return by Whoopi Goldberg, who is taking the Oscars stage for the first time in a decade. Other confirmed presenters include Halle Berry, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, and Ben Stiller.

In addition to the awards, the night will showcase major performances, including a medley by Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The Academy has also promised a standout musical moment featuring Doja Cat, Blackpink’s Lisa, and British singer Raye.