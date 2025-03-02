Elon Musk Faces Court Order In New York Amid Custody Battle With Ashley St. Clair

Elon Musk has been ordered to appear in a New York court as Ashley St. Clair sues for sole custody of their alleged child, according to court documents.

A report from People on February 28 confirmed that St. Clair, 26, filed a petition in New York Supreme Court, seeking full custody of their 5-month-old child, referred to as R.S.C. She also demands Musk take a paternity test and pay child support.

Musk, 53, has not yet accepted the court filing, with St. Clair’s attorney accusing him of delaying proceedings. “Despite requests, Mr. Musk has still not accepted service via his attorneys, causing unnecessary distress,” lawyer Karen B. Rosenthal said.

The case’s jurisdiction is requested to remain in New York City, avoiding high-profile locations such as the White House. St. Clair previously claimed Musk had only met the child three times and had no involvement in his care.

The dispute emerged after St. Clair publicly revealed on X that she welcomed Musk’s 13th child in September 2024. Around the same time, Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis announced the birth of Musk’s 14th child, Seldon Lycurgus, marking his fourth child with her.