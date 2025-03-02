CTD, Rangers arrest high-profile BRA terrorist in Karachi operation

KARACHI: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and Rangers conducted a joint operation in Malir, Karachi, resulting in the arrest of Zubair Ahmed, alias Zubair, a high-profile terrorist affiliated with the banned Baloch Republican Army (BRA).

According to a Rangers spokesperson, the suspect, a resident of Temp, Balochistan, was found in possession of arms and ammunition. Zubair joined the BRA in 2016 and underwent six months of military training at the Masakar-e-Ghaz camp in Makran.

He was involved in multiple attacks on security forces, including a rocket and heavy arms assault on the Rodban FC check post, which caused severe human and financial losses. Security sources revealed that Zubair remained active in Balochistan between 2016 and 2019 before fleeing to Dubai in 2020 to escape law enforcement.

While abroad, he continued coordinating terrorist activities, receiving funding from the BRA to sustain militant operations. His arrest is seen as a major breakthrough in counterterrorism efforts, with authorities expected to expand investigations into his network and financial backers.