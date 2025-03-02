CM Maryam launches Rs550m project to restore Murree’s Mall Road

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a major initiative to restore the historic Mall Road in Murree, aiming to revive the town’s tourism glory after 167 years.

The project which is estimated to cost Rs550 million is part of the broader Murree Tourism Development Plan, launched under the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking about the restoration plan, CM Maryam Nawaz said that the historical beauty of Murree would be fully restored within a year. The Walled City Authority Lahore, in collaboration with experts, the local community, and the administration, will execute the project.

The initiative is set to develop Murree into a premier tourist destination for both Punjab and Pakistan.

She assured that the project would be carried out with no compromises on quality, emphasizing that Murree must be transformed into a global tourism hub. The restoration plan includes preserving Mall Road’s historic charm by revamping old buildings and footpaths while maintaining their original architectural style.

A Glass Train project is also being introduced to enhance the tourism experience. Additionally, a modern hospital will be constructed to improve healthcare facilities in the region.

Strict regulations will be enforced to ensure that advertisement boards follow a uniform design, and historically styled electric lights will be installed to preserve the area’s traditional aesthetic. The project will also focus on enhancing cleanliness and improving infrastructure to provide maximum convenience to tourists.

To oversee the project, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has been appointed as the head of the steering committee. She stated that the government is committed to restoring Murree’s historical charm while ensuring that tourists have access to improved facilities.

The Murree Tourism Development Plan is expected to revitalize the hill station, ensuring it regains its status as Pakistan’s premier tourist destination while maintaining its rich cultural and historical identity.