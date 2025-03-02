CM Maryam directs CS to spearhead monitoring of anti-price hike drive

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Sunday directed the chief secretary (CS) to personally monitor the province-wide campaign gonging on against price hike and hoarding.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Sunday, CM Maryam Nawaz asked to get the government rate list pasted on all shops prominently and strictly monitor the demand and supply of necessary use items to prevent the hoarding.

CM Maryam said supply and prices of fruits and vegetables will also be strictly checked during holy Ramazan and strict legal action will be taken on price hikes.

During the meeting, she directed all commissioners and deputy commissioners to launch an effective campaign against profiteering. The Punjab Chief Minister has also ordered the display of the official rate list prominently and the Punjab Chief Secretary to personally supervise the campaign against price gouging and hoarding.

She directed the monitoring of supply and demand issues of food items and action to stop hoarding, saying that a comprehensive report should be submitted daily about the prices.

She said that the prices and quality of food items should be ensured at all costs. “The prices of items are reduced during Ramazan all over the world, and we should also voluntarily reduce the prices”, CM Maryam emphasized.

The Punjab CM said that the supply of quality goods at lower than market prices should be ensured in convenience markets. She is checking the prices of food items on the dashboard every day.

Maryam Nawaz says that action should be taken indiscriminately in the matter of overselling and hoarding, and no negligence will be tolerated at any level in the campaign against overselling.

The Punjab government has announced measures to regulate the prices of essential commodities during Ramazan, aiming to curb inflation and provide relief to the public.

Special Assistant to Punjab CM Salma Butt had stated at a recent press conference that the administration was working to ensure affordable rates for key food items, including vegetables, flour, sugar, and dates, as part of the Ramzan Nigabhan Relief Package.

She assured that staple vegetables would remain within reasonable price limits, with tomatoes expected to be priced at Rs40-50 per kilogram, onions at Rs80/kg, and potatoes at Rs55-60/kg. The price of dates, a widely consumed item during Ramadan, is projected to decrease from Rs525 to Rs485/kg.