Banned Books: An act of societal cowardice

Throughout history, societies have silenced books that challenge their norms or ideals fearing the power of words. From revolutionary warnings to critiques of injustice, many of the world’s most thought-provoking works have faced bans, not for their danger, but for their daring and what they can rouse people to do. What does it say about a society when it fears the written word? And more importantly, what does it reveal about those in power who decide what can and cannot be read?

Recently, I planned to revisit a book that had shaped my teenage years. To my dismay, I discovered that it had been banned in multiple US schools and libraries. The reason? It was deemed inappropriate for young readers. I was very much in awe of this notion of a banned book considered too vile to be read by young readers— especially since Lord of the Flies revolves around adolescent boys and their descent into chaos. This commotion led me to think of a crucial question.

Why are books banned in a country that prides itself on free speech?

My Encounter with Censorship: I happened to read Lord of the Flies in 12th grade as a part of my curriculum. We were required to read and write an article about it. At that time, it felt like another academic challenge but it made me change my perspective on certain things. It was a masterful representation of a world without society, showing how fragile our societal constraints are. Without them, we are no different from savage animals, tearing each other without mercy.

What sets this book apart from other literary works critiquing society is that its central figures are mere children— beings often considered innocent and harmonious. This book shattered that fantasy. It challenged the ideal of children being rule-following and straight-laced individuals, exposing how, when stripped from civilization, they too can succumb to pure madness.

Lord of the Flies challenged this notion of innocence attached to children. This posed a very strong question “How fragile are the societal constraints we rely on?”

By revealing these unsettling truths, Lord of the Flies openly challenges societal ideals.

But is silencing such ideas an act of cowardice, or fear?

Societal cognitive dissonance arises when a society claims to uphold certain values— such as freedom of expression— while simultaneously suppressing ideas that challenge its beliefs. Book banning in the USA is a mirror image of this exact contradiction. A country that promotes and thrives on ideals of free speech and democracy often falters when faced with literature that questions authority.

Whether it’s exposure of racism in To Kill a Mockingbird, the critique of oppression in Animal Farm, or the warning against totalitarianism in 1984, societal standards seem to silence anything that threatens strong-held beliefs or ideals created by those in power. Anything is deemed too vile when it forces society to acknowledge its own hypocrisy.

These books provide an escape for those who are trapped in an oppressive system. They offer courage for resistance, inspiring individuals to break free from the shackles of blind obedience and conformity. Perhaps that is what makes them so dangerous to those in power.

Any piece of literature that exudes a voice greater than that of its narrator is often silenced before that same voice turns into an open challenge to society in the form of rebellion. These pieces of literature depict common individuals creating a ripple in a flawed system, breaking free from the shackles of a so-called moral society.

My question is: How long will these voices be silenced? How long will we remain slaves to an oppressive system?

A society that continues to suppress any narrative that goes beyond its ideals is, by all means, an oppressive and cowardly one. All this intellectual freedom and free speech goes to drain the moment literature is banned for questioning authority.

These books have been silenced under the pretense of excessive violence, racism, or defamation of certain figures. However, censorship makes these justifications to prevent critical thinking and any jab at authority.

The same society that claims to ban books for depicting excessive violence will readily promote literature with equally violent themes, as long as it goes with national, ideological or societal agenda. The same brutal depictions will be deemed acceptable if they feed the interests of those in power.

War-themed books like American Sniper or even military video games, which depict graphic violence and celebrate military action, are widely available and even promoted because they fulfill a certain narrative.

Themes of brutality and revenge are acceptable when they glorify and promote heroism or patriotism. Books like The Hunger Games, which depicts an oppressive authority that promotes children killing each other, are celebrated in mainstream culture, while Lord of the Flies, which presents a more unsettling and realistic portrayal of human savagery in absence of civilization, is frequently challenged because it questions the harmony and peace in the society.

Censorship is not about protecting people rather it is about controlling narratives and ideas.

As long as civilization stands, there will always be instances of voices being suppressed, whether in literature or any piece of media. The world, which now claims to be more advanced and civilized than any other of the past, is still fragile enough to fear mere words on a page.

My wish is to see a society that not only claims to promote free speech but also acts upon this same notion, regardless of whether the said speech aligns with their standardized ideals or not. A truly free society engages with conflicting voices. Books are not dangerous. The fear of questioning is. So, as long as questions and free speech continue to be feared, censorship will remain a mirror reflecting the cowardice and fear of society itself.