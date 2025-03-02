Armaghan faces fresh legal charges for threatening lawyer in Mustafa Amir case

KARACHI: Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, is facing additional legal trouble after being accused of threatening a lawyer representing cases against him.

According to police officials, a new case has been registered against Armaghan on the complaint of Advocate Saif.

The lawyer reported that on April 22, 2024, the accused sent him WhatsApp messages containing death threats and warnings of forced disappearance if he did not withdraw from the case. Armaghan also used abusive language against the lawyer and his family.

This development comes a day after the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) launched a money-laundering investigation against Armaghan. The agency’s anti-money laundering and cybercrime circles are jointly handling the probe, with authorities freezing Armaghan’s bank accounts and properties for 90 days.

Officials have also stated that individuals involved in financial dealings through Armaghan’s accounts will be included in the investigation.

To gather further evidence, the FIA has sought assistance from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and plans to conduct forensic tests related to the suspect’s alleged involvement in cybercrimes.

On Friday, the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Interior directed both the FIA and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) to investigate the Mustafa Amir murder case. PPP MNA Agha Rafiullah urged swift action against Armaghan, questioning the leniency shown to him despite his violent actions, including firing on police officers.

Another MNA, Nabeel Gabol, highlighted concerns over suspected drug trading and dark web transactions linked to the case, criticizing federal institutions for failing to intervene earlier.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a high-level meeting at the CM House on Thursday to assess the progress of the case. Senior officials from the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC), and Special Investigation Unit (SIU) briefed the chief minister on the ongoing investigation.